  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Total shutdown in parts of West Bengal’s Malda for a week

By: |
Updated: Jul 07, 2020 12:03 PM

Total shutdown would be imposed in English Bazar and Old Malda towns for a week, starting Wednesday in the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, officials said.

COVID-19, lockdown in west bengal,covid 19 cases in west bengal, shutdown in malda, latest news on coronavirus outbreakPrivate vehicles will not be allowed on the roads, they said, adding that state-run buses after leaving the Gour Kanya terminal will stop only at a single point in any of these two towns. (File photo: IE)

Total shutdown would be imposed in English Bazar and Old Malda towns for a week, starting Wednesday in the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, officials said.

All shops will remain shut during this period, except those selling essential items, they said. Pharmacies have also been excluded from the purview of the shutdown, officials said.

Related News

Private vehicles will not be allowed on the roads, they said, adding that state-run buses after leaving the Gour Kanya terminal will stop only at a single point in any of these two towns.

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

Cycle-rickshaws and e-rickshaws will also be not allowed, officials said.

However, some rickshaws would be made available at three designated locations for emergency purposes.

The vegetable market in English Bazar, the district headquarters, will remain open till 11 am.

Malda, the home to lakhs of migrant workers from West Bengal, has so far reported 859 cases. Of them, 331 are currently undergoing treatment while 524 people have been discharged after recovery.

Four deaths have been reported from the district, which is on the India-Bangladesh border.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 Total shutdown in parts of West Bengal’s Malda for a week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi, Noida, Gurugram coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases increase in Noida, Gurgaon
2India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 7 lakh-mark with 22,252 fresh cases, toll rises to 20,160
3COVID-19 transmission: 200 scientists urge WHO to acknowledge Coronavirus can spread in air