COVID-19: Total active cases in India drop to 1.68 lakh

Over 83 per cent of the daily new cases are from 7 states and UTs.

India is at the fifth position globally in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered within the country, while the total active cases have dropped to 1.68 lakh comprising just 1.57 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

As of January 29, the country ranked fifth worldwide in term of vaccine doses administered, the ministry said. Elaborating on the active cases, the ministry said that 31 states and UTs have less than 5000 active cases. Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 4 active cases followed by Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli with 6 active cases.

It said 79.69 per cent of the total COVID-19 active cases are constituted in 5 states and UTs. “Two states alone, Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively account for a bulk (69.41 per cent) of India”s total active cases,” the ministry underlined. India”s cumulative recoveries have surged to 1.04,23,125.

Since the last 24 days, daily recoveries have consistently exceeded daily new cases. A total of 13,052 new daily cases have been recorded in a span of 24 hours whereas 13,965 patients have recovered during the same period. Till January 21, a total of 37.44 lakh (37,44,334)beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

In a span of 24 hours, 2,44,307 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 5,275 sessions. A total of 68,962 sessions have been conducted so far.

“The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase. Globally, India stands at the fifth position (as on 29th January, 2021) in terms of the number of vaccine doses administered within the country. This is despite the fact that many countries had initiated their vaccination campaign before India,” the ministry underscored.

It said 63.34 per cent of the total vaccinated beneficiaries are from 8 states. Uttar Pradesh accounts for the maximum share of vaccinated beneficiaries followed by Rajasthan and Karnataka. Over 85.72 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 7,032 newly recovered cases. A total of 1,535 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 547 in Karnataka. Over 83 per cent of the daily new cases are from 7 states and UTs.

Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 6,282. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,630, while Tamil Nadu reported 505 new cases. The ministry said six states and UTs account for 74.02 per cent of the 127 fatalities ]recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Six states and UTs account for 74.02 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (42). Kerala follows with 18 daily deaths and West Bengal and Chhattisgarh individually reported 9 casualties.