Covid-19 Top Updates: India records 18,840 fresh infections, 43 deaths

India witnessed 18,840 new coronavirus cases in the country in the last 24 hours, the data released by the union health ministry suggests. The death toll has risen to 5,25,386 with 43 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours. As of now, there are over 1,25,028 active coronavirus cases in the country. The daily positivity rate is at 4.14 percent and the recovery rate is at 98.51 percent. Close to 200 million vaccine doses have already been administered under the national immunization drive.

Here are the other top five Covid-19-related updates in the last 24 hours

Delhi sees more than 500 new Covid cases for second consecutive day

On Friday, the Delhi health department reported 531 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 3.13 percent. Three more people succumbed to the illness. The daily total of COVID-19 cases in the national capital remained in the 500 to 600 range for the second consecutive day.

Mumbai sees 530 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

In Mumbai, the number of new COVID-19 infections rose to 530, with two deaths. Out of these, only 38 cases were considered to be clinical, according to a civic official. The total number of people infected with the virus in the city rose to 11,17,897, while the death toll increased to 19,624. The daily total of COVID-19 cases in the country remained below the 1,000 mark for the eighth day in a row.

New Covid sub-variant BA 2.75 detected in India and 10 other countries

According to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, a new sub-lineage Omicron variant i.e. BA.2.75 has been detected in multiple countries. The variant, BA.2.75, was first reported in India and is now present in at least 10 more counties. The global health body assured that it is closely monitoring the strain. It is yet to be determined if the new variant is more clinically severe than its predecessors.

NTAGI approves Corbevax and Covaxin for children aged 5-12 years

A panel of NTAGI’s technical sub-committee approved the use of two COVID-19 vaccines, Covaxin and Corbevax, for children between five and 12 years of age. However, it did not recommend the use of these vaccines in the current nationwide immunization program as of yet. Data of the two vaccines were reviewed by the committee on June 16. After the meeting, the members of the panel decided that vaccines should be recommended for children.

Cancer drug found to be effective in reducing deaths from Covid-19

A drug previously used to treat cancer appeared to reduce the death rate in patients who were hospitalized with COVID by half, a study found. The drug, known as sabizabulin, was more effective than the other drugs that have been authorized for treating severely ill COVID patients. Veru Pharmaceuticals, the company that developed the drug, applied to the FDA for emergency authorization to use it. Experts believe that this new treatment could add a new weapon to the arsenal of COVID-19 treatment measures.

Health Ministry says more than 70% Covid deaths occurred due to comorbidities

Over 5,25,343 deaths have been reported in the country so far, with over 1,47,964 coming from Maharashtra. Other states where the death toll has been high include Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and West Bengal. The health ministry noted that over 70 percent of the deaths were caused by comorbidities. It also said that the exact distribution of the figures is subject to verification.