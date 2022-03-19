India’s Covid tally enters green zone; WHO issues fresh warning over new surge – Top 10 Covid Updates

On Saturday, two deaths were reported in China the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021, as the country battles an omicron-driven surge.

Even with continuously declining Covid-19 case count and positivity all over India and life bouncing back to normal with public events and free fixing on festivals, the central government has warned states not to let their guard down and advised them to continue to focus on the five-fold strategy of “test, track, treat, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, China is facing its biggest outbreak since the one that originated in Wuhan in 2019. On Saturday, two deaths were reported, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021, as the country battles an omicron-driven surge. Though numbers are small by international standards, regions across the country have been pulling out the stops to try to contain the outbreak.

Here are the top Covid-19 related updates in the last 24 hours

India’s COVID-19 tally increased to 4,30,06,080 on Saturday with 2,075 fresh infections, while the active cases declined further to 27,802, according to Union health ministry data.