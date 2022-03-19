India’s Covid tally enters green zone; WHO issues fresh warning over new surge – Top 10 Covid Updates

Even with continuously declining Covid-19 case count and positivity all over India and life bouncing back to normal with public events and free fixing on festivals, the central government has warned states not to let their guard down and advised them to continue to focus on the five-fold strategy of “test, track, treat, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Meanwhile, China is facing its biggest outbreak since the one that originated in Wuhan in 2019. On Saturday, two deaths were reported, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021, as the country battles an omicron-driven surge. Though numbers are small by international standards, regions across the country have been pulling out the stops to try to contain the outbreak.
Here are the top Covid-19 related updates in the last 24 hours
- India’s COVID-19 tally increased to 4,30,06,080 on Saturday with 2,075 fresh infections, while the active cases declined further to 27,802, according to Union health ministry data.
- The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.56 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent, the ministry said. The recovery rate in India has increased to 98.72 per cent
- The death count rose to 5,16,281 with 71 fresh Covid-related fatalities on Thursday. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.
- The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive have exceeded 181.04 crore.
- Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter to all states and union territories, has asked them to ensure adequate testing of samples to ensure timely detection of new variants and also to motivate people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- A World Health Organization spokesperson said that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly global data. A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its cousin the BA.2 sub-variant, and the lifting of restrictions, the health body said.
- UK ended all COVID-19 related travel restrictions for foreign travellers, including filling in Passenger Locator Forms before arrival and compulsory pre-departure tests for unvaccinated travellers. The came into effect at 4 am GMT (9:30 IST).
- After President Xi Jinping’s announcement of minimising the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on China’s economy, the nation’s southern tech powerhouse Shenzhen has partially eased lockdown measures.
- Delhi reported 140 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero Covid-19 related deaths on Friday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.43 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
- The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (comprising Mumbai and satellite towns) reported 69 new cases during the day prompting people to come out of their homes and celebrate Holi ins sprightly manners for the first time in the last two years.