Top Covid-19 Updates — Surge in number of daily Covid cases; WHO holds emergency meet, pandemic to remain a “public health emergency”

Coronavirus Pandemic April 14th Latest News: Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressed a media briefing on Wednesday where he informed about the emergency meet on Covid-19 situation. Dr Tedros said that the Covid-19 IHR Emergency Committee met this week and unanimously agreed that the pandemic remains a public health emergency. “I appreciated their advice and agree that far from being the time to drop our guard, this is the moment to work even harder to save lives,” he said.

The WHO chief stressed on the fact that this virus has over time become more transmissible and it remains deadly especially for the unprotected and unvaccinated that don’t have access to health care and antivirals. He also said that the best way to protect oneself is to get vaccinated and boosted when recommended. “Continue wearing masks – especially in crowded indoor spaces. And for the indoors, keep the air fresh by opening windows and doors, and invest in good ventilation,” Dr Tedros added.

The warning comes in the backdrop of the slow and steady rise in the number of Covid-19 infections in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and Gurugram. The positivity rate in the national capital on Wednesday increased to 2.49%. In the past two days, the city has recorded 501 new cases, with the active case count rising to 814, as per the health bulletins. Delhi’s Neighbouring areas, Noida and Gurugram have also witnessed a surge in Covid cases. Over the last three days, at least three schools in Ghaziabad and Noida, have completely shut down physical classes and switched to online teaching after many students and some teachers tested positive forCovid-19.

Here are some more latest updates on the Covid-19 situation in India and around the globe:

– According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, India logged 1,007 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,39,023, while the active cases rose to 11,058. The death toll climbed to 5,21,737 with one fatality reported from Maharashtra. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

– An increase of 188 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. According to the data, the daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent. More than 186.22 crore cumulative doses have been administered in the country.

– Maharashtra’s Thane has recorded eight new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,866, an official told PTI on Thursday. The death toll remained unchanged at 11,889, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

– Mainland China reported 3,020 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 13, the country’s national health authority said on Thursday, compared with 1,513 a day earlier.



(With Agency Inputs)