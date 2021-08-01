COVID 19: Top measures a diabetic can take amid pandemic

While nobody is really safe from COVI-19, those with lifestyle diseases and medical conditions are more vulnerable to covid infection as they are at risk of severe complications (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The pandemic has not only changed the way we work but also the way we care about our health and lifestyle. Our health and lifestyle have changed largely ever since the pandemic hit the world. From eating healthy to regular exercise, people have become more conscious now when it comes to their health. While nobody is really safe from COVI-19 but those with lifestyle diseases and medical conditions are, however, more exposed and vulnerable to covid infection as they are at risk of severe complications–such as diabetes.

People suffering from diabetes are seeing a worse prognosis than those who are not diabetic. So, it is important for diabetics to take extra precautions to safeguard themselves against the deadly covid-19 infection, said Vivek Subramanyam, CEO and founder, LiveAltLife. Here are some top precautionary measures that can be taken by a diabetic.

Breathing exercises

Breathing exercises are extremely important to improve and enhance lung capacity and keep oxygen levels high and steady. So it is advisable to do breathing exercises on a daily basis. This exercise is, in fact, recommendable to everybody.

Oil Pulling and Gargling

Gargling kills germs and bacterias in our mouth while oil pulling on an empty stomach helps sanitize the oral cavity. Both are equally helpful however it is advisable to not gargle many times. Just 3-4 times a week should be sufficient.

Regular medications

Regular medicine is extremely important for diabetics. Hence, it must be administered regularly to avoid blood sugar levels rising beyond recommended levels. High blood sugar levels may worsen the situation for diabetics if affected by COVID.

Sugar control is a must

When it comes to preventing diseases, nutrition plays an important role. Make sure to consume a low carb and high-fat diet to reduce blood glucose and maintain energy. Protein intake should be low to moderate. Trying an eating window of 8-10 hours daily and fast for the remaining hours will also be helpful. It will help to keep glucose levels in check and control diabetes in the body of diabetic person.

Fresh vegetables and fruits

Make it a habit of consuming a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables as the main part of a diet to get essential vitamins and minerals in the body. Include apples, watermelon, grapefruit, pineapple, papaya, banana, green leafy vegetables, bell peppers, squashes, tomato, onion, garlic, all cruciferous vegetables among others in your diet.

Include Supplements

Add Vitamin C, D, and A along with zinc in your diet to boost immune strength. Consult with your general physician for the same and also, do not continue with the supplements for a long time.

Monitor oxygen levels

Measuring blood oxygen levels is very important, do it twice a day on a regular basis. A reading less than 95 per cent oxygen saturation could be an early sign of a COVID infection.

Recognising early signs, symptoms

Keep a close check for signs like mild fever, sore throat, tiredness, difficulty breathing, etc. Seek medical advice immediately in case of any of the mentioned above cases.

Develop healthy lifestyle habits

Try to consume water every hour to keep yourself hydrated. Sleep schedule also needs to be taken care of. It is advisable to have 6 to 8 hours of sleep daily. Also try meditation, yoga and physical activity to help destress and improve blood circulation in mind and body.

COVID appropriate behaviour

Follow Covid Guidelines to keep yourself safe from COVID infection. Follow social distancing, wear a face mask and frequently wash your hands. Keep yourself at a safe distance from someone who is not well at home.