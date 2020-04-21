COVID-19: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s Ayurveda wing receives appreciation from Ministry of AYUSH; details

The efficacy of Ayurveda medicines in the treatment of Coronavirus is yet to be determined.

COVID-19: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s Ayurveda wing receives appreciation from Ministry of AYUSH! At a time when scientists of the world are desperately looking for a life-saving drug to treat Covid-19, the AYUSH ministry has lauded the efforts of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Ayurveda wing in the development of coronavirus medicines, the temple website has stated.

Referring to the TTD Ayurveda wing, the statement reads, “Our Ayurveda wing won the pat of none other than the Ayush ministry for its research activities in the development of coronavirus medicines”, TTD said in a statement on its website. TTD also said that its Ayurveda wing at present is engaged in preparing five medicines for the treatment of Coronavirus. It goes on to say that after getting the due appreciation from the Ayush ministry, the organisation will focus on the preparation of more people friendly formulations in future.

Among the five medicines listed on its website, the Ayurveda wing has prepared dhoop sticks, disinfectants to kill bacteria, nose drops, gargling liquids and hand-sanitisers for hand washing using indigenous herbs. The organisation has also claimed that a proper feedback has also been received from the TTD employees and canteen workers who were administered the medicinal products.

The officials have conducted surveys and “opinion polls” on the efficacy of the produced medicines which were supplied to the TTD staff, the TTD said. It also said that the surveys and “opinion polls” have given positive feedback about the medicines. The organisation also said that it is planning to begin the production of the five medicines by the end of this year after processing the license from the Ayush ministry.

However, the efficacy of Ayurveda medicines in the treatment of Coronavirus is yet to be determined as the pandemic itself has recently come into the public spotlight. The use of Ayurveda-based medicines is popular for various ailments across the country and this may also be one such alternative that has emerged in the nation’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.