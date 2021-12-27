  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Three more Omicron cases detected in Rajasthan, total count at 46

The highest number of 43 cases were reported from Jaipur while four cases each were reported from Ganganagar and Bikaner, three from Tonk, two from Ajmer.

Written By PTI
Of the 46 Omicron cases, 37 have recovered and the remaining nine are admitted in hospitals, the report said. (File)
Three new Omicron cases have been detected in Rajasthan, taking the number of people infected with the new variant of the coronavirus to 46, an official report said on Saturday.

The new cases were detected in Jaipur (2) and Udaipur (1), it said.

Of the 46 Omicron cases, 37 have recovered and the remaining nine are admitted in hospitals, the report said.

The health department in its latest report on COVID-19 said that 59 fresh cases of the coronavirus were reported in the state on Monday.

The highest number of 43 cases were reported from Jaipur while four cases each were reported from Ganganagar and Bikaner, three from Tonk, two from Ajmer, and one each from Sikar, Pratapgarh and Kota, according to the report.

Currently, 354 people are under treatment in the state for COVID-19, it said.

A total of 9,55,539 persons have tested positive for the coronavirus so far and of them, 8,963 have died and 946222 recovered.

