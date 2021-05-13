Covid-19: This city to soon have drive-in vaccination centres, check details

The first such session will be held on Friday at the DLF City Centre Mall on MG Road. (Photo source: IE)

As India opened Covid-19 vaccination to all above 18 years from May 1, states governments/UTs are trying to make the vaccination drive hassle-free and health officials are experimenting with things to make the process even smoother. This is apparently why the Gurgaon Health Department has decided to hold a drive-in vaccination facility in parking lots of shopping malls of the district. For this, the district health administration has joined hands with an automated smart parking solutions provider.

Officials involved in the process said that the health department has tied up with Park+ to launch the drive-in vaccination centres. The first such session will be held on Friday at the DLF City Centre Mall on MG Road. According to officials, this will be a trial run and will be implemented at other locations depending upon its success.

Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav said that the trial session will be only for people who have already received their first dose and are above the age of 45 years. “Also, only those people will be vaccinated during the session who received the first dose of Covishield. These people will need not book slots for this as their registration will be done on the spot,” Dr Yadav was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The doctor said that the drive is expected to begin at 10 am and around 200 people will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Officials said that such drive-in vaccination centres are the need of the hour. “This initiative will help people get inoculated from the safety of their cars. Also, this will reduce the crowding and burden within the hospital building.”

Meanwhile, officials from Park+ said that they are in talks with the leading mall of Gurgaon for this initiative and many of them have shown a keen interest.