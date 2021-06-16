COVID-19 third wave preparation: Delhi govt to train 5,000 youths as health assistants

Training applicants need to have cleared Class 12 and be at least 18 years old. Online applications for training will be received on a first come, first served basis from June 17, Kejriwal said. Photo source: IE)

The Delhi government will train 5,000 youths to assist doctors and nurses as part of preparations for a possible third wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

The health assistants or community nursing assistants will be imparted two weeks’ basic training in nursing and lifecare. The training will start from June 28 in batches of 500 candidates.

Training applicants need to have cleared Class 12 and be at least 18 years old. Online applications for training will be received on a first come, first served basis from June 17, Kejriwal said.

The health assistants will be roped in whenever their services are required during the third wave of the pandemic. They will be paid according to the number of days they work, he said.