Covid-19 third Covid wave may strike during October-November, warn experts ahead of festival season

As the mega festival season of the year approaches, experts have highlighted the risks of going overboard with celebrations and festivities amidst the fear of the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic. Experts who were a part of the meeting convened by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on August 27 suggested that there should be muted and limited celebrations during the impending festivals, the Indian Express reported.

The meeting which saw the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was also attended by a number of health experts including NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul. Paul during the meeting is learnt to have indicated that the gains made by the government authorities could be lost in the impending festival season. As per the minutes of the meeting accessed by the Indian Express Paul said that experts have predicted the third wave to strike during the month of October and November. Paul also suggested that a narrative to celebrate the festival in a simple manner be strengthened among the common people.

In a significant submission, Dr Paul said that governments should also promote contact tracing and ILI/SARI surveys during the current period as the symptoms of flu(prevalent during the current season) and Covid-19 are very similar. Supporting the suggestions made by Dr Paul, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria also stressed on continuous testing as private as well as government hospitals have reported an increase in the number of viral fever patients in addition to influenza and dengue cases.

Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava on the other hand suggested that public gatherings be allowed with access to only those individuals who have been vaccinated. While the number of Coronavirus cases in the past few months have remained subdued in the city with daily Covid cases remaining under 100, health experts have warned against flouting Covid-19 compliant protocols and allowing crowding events.