Covid-19 testing: Karnataka fixes Rs 2,000 for RT-PCR and Rs 700 for Rapid Antigen Test

Covid testing cost: The Karnataka government on Friday revised the prices of coronavirus testing and capped it at Rs 2000 for RT-PCR and Rs 700 for rapid antigen tests. The new prices are inclusive of the price of PPE kit. Earlier, the cost for RT-PCR test was Rs 2250. In a notification issued today, the state government said the Task Force Committee had reconsidered the issue of fixing rates for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing to be charged by the private laboratories.

“Rate of RT-PCR testing for the sample sent by government in private laboratories including screening test and confirmatory test – Rs 2000 per test inclusive of the cost of PPE kit,” the government said. It further said that the ceiling rate for private samples in private laboratories including screening test and confirmatory test Rs 3,000 per test inclusive of the cost of PPE kit. “Rate of Rapid Antigen Test for private samples in private laboratories – Rs 700 per sample inclusion of PPE kit,” the notification said.

Today, the state reported 5,007 new positive cases and 110 deaths due to Covid-19. With this, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 85,870 including 52,791 active cases and 1,724 deaths. So far, 31347 people have been cured/discharged. Karnataka is now the fourth worst-hit state in India after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.