COVID-19 testing in Uttar Pradesh increases; state among top three to test 20 lakh samples

Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus testing rises: The number of Coronavirus tests being conducted in Uttar Pradesh has increased and has reached 20 lakh tests till now. This has put Uttar Pradesh among the top three states that have reached the 20 lakh mark for COVID-19 testing. According to a report by The Indian Express, on Sunday and Monday itself, the state conducted as many as 1 lakh and 91,830 tests, respectively for the novel Coronavirus, taking it at par with Maharashtra in terms of testing. The highest number of COVID-19 tests have been done in Tamil Nadu with 34.14 lakh, the report said.

It is to note that these numbers do not imply the actual number of people who have been tested for COVID-19 infection as many people are tested multiple times. What’s more interesting is that Uttar Pradesh conducted 10 lakh tests in just 20 days. According to the report, the surge in the test numbers has been led by rapid antigen tests. This has also pushed the ratio of testing per million to over 9,000 in just three weeks. COVID-19 positivity rate, on the other hand, has been rising steadily from 2.99 per cent to 3.45 per cent.

In order to track the Coronavirus transmission, majority tests being conducted now are rapid antigen tests. Citing Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi, the report said that the tests are being conducted as per state’s CM Yogi Adityanath directive to maintain the one lakh testing figure on a daily basis. This led the health officials to conduct arrow 35,000 RT-PCR tests, 60-65,000 antigen tests and over 2,500 TrueNat tests, the report added. Among these, children, pregnant women and elderly are being tested on priority.

Meanwhile, in India, the COVID-19 testing numbers have gone beyond five lakh daily. Initially, when the Coronavirus transmission started in India, only a few hundred tests were being carried out and few laboratories were accredited to do so, and not to forget, there was a shortage of testing kits too. However, those problems are now being resolved with the introduction of rapid antigen test kits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also informed that India will soon be testing more than 10 lakh samples every day.