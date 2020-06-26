Covid-19 testing: Delhi gets “drive-through” lab; Get tested in your car at Dangs

The samples are taken while the patient keeps sitting in her vehicle in a stipulated time of 20 minutes, Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab told.Credit: ANI.

COVID-19 testing: Get tested at ‘drive-through’ labs in Delhi! With the rising number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi and the government facilities stretched to cope up with the rising number of requests for Covid-19 tests, private laboratories have come up with convenient, safe and novel testing facilities. One such initiative is being led by Dr Dangs Lab which has stepped up its “drive-through” testing facility where patients get tested for Covid-19 while sitting in their own vehicle within a stipulated time of 20 minutes, ANI reported.

The samples are taken while the patient keeps sitting in her vehicle in a stipulated time of 20 minutes, Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab told ANI. We got a positive response from the patients as the facility provides ease of testing and prescribes to all the safety standards set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), he added. The contact between the patients and the testing lab staff is also very minimal as patients don’t have to wait for long to get tested, he further said. The lab has so far collected 3000 samples at its Punjabi Bagh and Saket road-side, make-shift laboratories. Buoyed up by the increasing demand from more people, the company has opened up another lab facility at Siri Fort Auditorium recently.

Initiatives like these can come to the rescue of people who are facing difficulties and delays in getting tested from the government testing centres. Anyone with even mildest of symptoms can register on our website and get tested, Dang said. The patients can register on the website between 11 AM and 1 PM to get tested at the lab’s facilities. Along with one’s basic details, the patient will also have to upload her medical reports and tests. After having given the sample at the facility, the patient will get her test report electronically on her email.

The testing charges have been set in conformity with the maximum testing cost set by the government. Presently, the maximum Covid-19 testing cost in the city is pegged at Rs 2400 a person.