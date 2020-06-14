COVID-19 test: Delhi govt changes earlier stance, ready to make testing open to all; details

CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah have called on a meeting to gauge the prevailing coronavirus situation

Delhi govt set to change earlier stance on COVID-19 testing! Amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has hinted at mending its existing criteria for Covid-19 testing. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has asked the Indian Council of Medical Research to change its prescribed guidelines or Covid-19 so as to help in ramping up the testing facilities in Delhi, as per an IE report.

Health Minister Satyender Jain has said that the government can make Coronavirus testing ‘open for all’, but put the onus on ICMR to facilitate the proposal. Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has also written a letter to the Union Minister for Health, Dr. Harsh Vardhan to seek a walk-away from the stringent guidelines set for testing to make it more accessible to the general public, added the IE report.

Delhi has one of the highest testing rates in the country– at 13,000 tests per million. However, by its own submission in the Delhi High Court, the state health infrastructure has the capacity to test more. As per an IE report, Delhi has 17 government and 23 private labs equipped for covid testing that can test up to 8.600 samples per day but the testing data in the last few days when the number of cases saw a sharp upward curve, shows Delhi’ testing numbers in poor light. Notably, the Supreme Court of India had come down heavily on the state health department and slammed them for treating human beings infected with Coronavirus on par with animals due to unsupportive health infrastructure aided by poor testing.

Last week, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had revealed the rate of infection spread in the state, and the government had given an estimation of cases count surging to 5.5 lakh by July 31. Today, CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah have called on a meeting to gauge the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital. Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan have also participated in the meeting to prepare a roadmap of tackling the coronavirus epidemic in Delhi.