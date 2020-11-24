  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Telangana ready to vaccinate people when ready, KCR tells Modi

By: |
November 24, 2020 3:47 PM

An official release from Raos office said Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference on Tuesday with all Chief Ministers, in which he discussed the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine "People are eagerly waiting for the vaccine.

He also instructed the officials to put in place cold chain facilities all over the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the state government is ready with an action plan to administer scientifically approved COVID-19 vaccine to the people and felt that that verification should be done on whether it has any side effects before being administered. An official release from Raos office said Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference on Tuesday with all Chief Ministers, in which he discussed the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine “People are eagerly waiting for the vaccine.

A scientifically approved vaccine is the need of the hour. The Telangana state government is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine to people on a priority basis. Accordingly, we have drawn up an action plan. However, one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side effects,” Rao said in the conference.

Related News

There are different weather and climatic conditions in the country and the virus also did not affect the country in a uniform manner. The Vaccine too may give different side effects in different regions. So the efficacy and side-effects of the vaccine have to be assessed before it is given to all, Rao opined.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials after the videoconference and instructed them to prepare an action plan to administer the vaccine in the State and also to create the required infrastructure. He also instructed the officials to put in place cold chain facilities all over the state.

Rao said committees should be formed at the state, district and mandal level to conduct the vaccination programme. He said the vaccine should be given first to the COVID-19 warriors and frontline workers like police and other departments, people above 60 years of age and those suffering from acute diseases. A list in this regard should be prepared, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 Telangana ready to vaccinate people when ready KCR tells Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: Daily positivity rate dips below 4 per cent in India
2India will soon have safe corona vaccine, start working on cold storage: PM Modi tells CMs at Covid meet
3Karnataka is well prepared for COVID-19 vaccine delivery, says K Sudhakar