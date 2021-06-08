COVID-19: Telangana logs 1,897 new  cases, 15 deaths

The number of active cases now stood at 24,306, the bulletin said.

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 1,897 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 5,95,000, while the toll rose to 3,409 with 15 more deaths, as 2,982 people recovered from the disease.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)accounted for the most number of cases with 182 followed by Khammam (163) and Nalgonda (151) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing information as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

The number of recovered cases continued to outnumber fresh infections with 2,982 people recovering from the infectious disease on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,67,285.

The number of active cases now stood at 24,306, the bulletin said.

It said 1,33,134 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,61,27,372.

The samples tested per million population were 4,33,298.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.57 per cent and 95.34 per cent, respectively.