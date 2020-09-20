  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: TCS sets up 11 isolation centres across India for staff, their dependents

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 11:34 AM

According to an email to employees, these centres will provide medical support to associates and their dependents (spouse, children and parents /parents-in-law) who are asymptomatic or mildly COVID-19 positive with no other co-morbidities or medical history/complications.

covid 19 cases, covid 19 isolation centres, TCS, COVID-19 positive cases, COVID-19 symptoms, latest news on coronavirus pandemicAll the centres will have 24/7 medical cover, along with daily monitoring by trained professionals.

India’s largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has set up 11 first-line COVID-19 isolation centres within its premises in various cities in India, including Mumbai, Indore and Nagpur.

All the centres will have 24/7 medical cover, along with daily monitoring by trained professionals. The patients can even connect with a counsellor virtually during their treatment. When contacted, TCS in an emailed response said: “Amidst the tumult of the last few months, our priority has always been to safeguard the health and well-being of our employees.”

“TCS Health Centres in our campuses will provide isolation, comfort and treatment by the health professionals to our employees and their dependents, who are asymptomatic or have mild (COVID-19) symptoms,” the statement added.

These centres, which will function as per the various guidelines laid down by the Centre and state governments, have been set up in TCS facilities in Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Indore and Nagpur.

TCS has collaborated with various entities to provide medical and hospitality support at these centres that have around 20-50 beds.

