COVID-19: Tata Group steps in to help Kerala! Kasargod to get specialty hospital with quarantine facilities

The health officials in the district have kept more than 7,700 people under observation as suspects for the Covid-19 .

Coronavirus outbreak: Now Tata Group steps in to help Kerala’s worst affected COVID-19 hotspot! The Tata Group is set to help the people of Kerala amid the Coronavirus crisis by setting up a speciality hospital in Kasaragod, as per a report by the online Manorama. The hospital will be set up within a time span of three months in Kasaragod, which is considered as the hotspot in Kerala. The Kasaragod district has the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the state at 156. As per an earlier media report, The Tata Group hospital will be set up in Thekki village of Chemmanad panchayat. The proposed hospital will have 540 isolation beds and quarantine facilities for 450 people.

The expenditure and the responsibility of the hospital will be incurred by the Tata Group as per its Corporate Social Responsibilities(CSR). The Kasargod district collector hailed the proposed hospital as ‘gift’ from CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan.

Kasaragod district has been declared as one of the worst-affected districts in the country with coronavirus case tally at 99. The health officials in the district have kept more than 7,700 people under observation as suspects for the Covid-19 while more than 160 people have been admitted in isolation ward to prevent spreading of the Coronavirus infection. To compete with rising coronavirus cases in the district, the Vijayan government has finalised the transformation of an administrative building at the Kasaragod Medical Centre into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

Almost 10 people in the Kasaragod district have died due to the lack of medical facilities in the district that shares a border with Karnataka. According to various media reports, people had died in the Kasaragod district as they were stopped at Karnatka border from accessing medical facilities in Mangalore district of Karnataka.

The crisis at the Kasaragod began in the third week of March when a 47-year-old man who had returned from Dubai tested positive. As per a report in The News Minute, the problem did not end there as he refused to put himself under quarantine and rather attended three weddings and a funeral. He also took part in some football and carrom games at local clubs, added the TNM report. Further, this had exposed approximately 1400 people in the district to the Coronavirus. As things stand now, more than 90 per cent of infected people have their contact with the Dubai-returned man in some way or other, according to the same TNM report. The state government then imposed lockdown in the district on March 22, three days before the imposition of a national lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.