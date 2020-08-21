Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 5995 fresh infection cases, 101 deaths

The active cases stood at 53,413. Of the fresh deaths, 93 people had comorbidities.

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 5,995 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 3,67,430 while 101 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,340, the health department said. With 5,764 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, recoveries mounted to 3,07,677 till date in the state. As many as 74,344 samples were tested and cumulatively 40,62,943 specimens have been examined in the state, the bulletin issued by the health department said.

The active cases stood at 53,413. Of the fresh deaths, 93 people had comorbidities. The state has been reporting 100 plus deaths since August 3. Among the deceased, a 100-year-old woman from the city, suffering from various ailments and COVID-19 positive, died due to ‘left ventricular failure’ at a private hospital.

A 104-year-old man from the city died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital due to respiratory failure/COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said. A 13-year-old boy from Sivaganga district was among the deceased.

Of the total 6,340 deaths, Chennai accounted for 2,557. Chennai logged 1,282 new cases and the rest were scattered across the state. Among the districts, Chengalpet reported 430 cases followed by Coimbatore at 395 and Thiruvallur at 365. Kancheepuram, Salem, Cuddalore saw their numbers going up by more than 200 cases. Of the fresh cases, 32 were domestic and overseas returnees including five of them from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Malaysia, the bulletin said.