Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 5,980 new infection cases, 80 fatalities

Active cases stood at 53,710 with 5,603 discharges from various health care facilities and in total 3,13,280 have recovered. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 5,980 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,73,410 cases, while 80 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,420, the health department said. After reporting more than 100 fatalities daily since August 3, the fresh death cases in the state was in double digits today. Active cases stood at 53,710 with 5,603 discharges from various health care facilities and in total 3,13,280 have recovered, a health department bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, 73,547 samples were tested today, taking the tally to 41,36,490. Of the new infections, Chennai reported 1,294 cases while neighbouring Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet collectively contributed to 1,047. Ranipet, Tirupattur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi recorded a total of 684 cases today. Of the state’s tally of 3,73,410 cases, Chennai’s share was 1,24,071, the bulletin said.

As many as 23 people who had tested positive today were returnees from domestic and overseas destinations. Among the deceased, 72 had comorbidities. A one-year-old baby from Tirupathur district who was COVID-19 positive with “aspiration pneumonitis’ was admitted to the district government hospital and died on August 22. The deceased also included a 90-year-old man.