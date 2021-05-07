Covid-19: Tamil Nadu logs 26,465 new cases, biggest single-day surge; 197 deaths

According to a bulletin, 22,381 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 11,73,439 and leaving 1,35,355 active infections.
Chennai accounted for 6,738 new infections, totaling 3,77,042 till date. It also leads in the total number of fatalities at 5,081.
Tamil Nadu recorded 26,465 new COVID-19 cases in the biggest single-day spike so far on Friday, pushing the caseload to 13,23,965, while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,171.
According to a bulletin, 22,381 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 11,73,439 and leaving 1,35,355 active infections.