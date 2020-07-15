COVID-19: Tamil Nadu govt gives consent to BCG trial at ICMR’s Chennai institute

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, in an order, has given the State's approval after ICMR sought Tamil Nadu government's permission to study the efficacy of the Bacillus Calmette-Gurin (BCG) vaccine in senior citizens at its National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) at Chetpet here,Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.
Sanction has been accorded to a trial by the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Tuberculosis institute here to study the efficacy of BCG vaccine in the elderly in the fight against COVID-19, the government said on Wednesday.
“The ICMR’s tuberculosis institute is set to begin the trial very soon,” he said in a statement. He hoped that vaccinating the elderly with the time tested BCG would help reduce the intensity of COVID-19, admissions at hospitals and mortality rates.
Describing the state’s approval by Palaniswami for a trial here as among measures to protect people’s welfare during the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Vijayabaskar said anti-viral measures will further be stepped up.
The NIRT under the ICMR is an internationally recognised institution for TB research.
