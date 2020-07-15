COVID-19: Tamil Nadu govt gives consent to BCG trial at ICMR’s Chennai institute

The NIRT under the ICMR is an internationally recognised institution for TB research. (Representational image)

Sanction has been accorded to a trial by the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Tuberculosis institute here to study the efficacy of BCG vaccine in the elderly in the fight against COVID-19, the government said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, in an order, has given the State’s approval after ICMR sought Tamil Nadu government’s permission to study the efficacy of the Bacillus Calmette-Gurin (BCG) vaccine in senior citizens at its National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) at Chetpet here,Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

“The ICMR’s tuberculosis institute is set to begin the trial very soon,” he said in a statement. He hoped that vaccinating the elderly with the time tested BCG would help reduce the intensity of COVID-19, admissions at hospitals and mortality rates.

Describing the state’s approval by Palaniswami for a trial here as among measures to protect people’s welfare during the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Vijayabaskar said anti-viral measures will further be stepped up.

