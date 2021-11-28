Covid-19: Tamil Nadu adds 736 new cases to its Covid-19 tally

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 736 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total infection count to 27,25,467 while the toll mounted to 36,463 with 9 more deaths.

Recoveries marginally outnumbered new cases with 772 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,80,667 leaving 8,337 active infections including those people in isolation, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,01,446 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.40 crore.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 107 and 109 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts. As many as 21 districts reported less than 10 new COVID-19 infections, while three districts Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar recorded zero new cases, the bulletin said.