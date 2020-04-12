COVID-19 suspect jumps to death at quarantine facility in Greater Noida

Published: April 12, 2020

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 64 positive cases of coronavirus, of which 13 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.

There was no other official word on the cause of the man’s suicide yet.

A 32-year-old man who was under observation for coronavirus on Sunday jumped to death from the seventh floor of a Greater Noida private college where he was put in quarantine, officials said. His test results were awaited, said District Magistrate Suhas L Y.

The man was kept at the quarantine centre in Galgotia Engineering College in Greater Noida where he jumped to death from the seventh floor of the building on Sunday, the DM said in a statement. The DM said he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry will be conducted by the Additional District Magistrate (Administration), he said.

