COVID-19: Surge in Coronavirus cases across 24 states and UTs; check details

he infection has spread in such a way that now it is evenly spread across the country.

COVID-19 in India: Daily average of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been on a rise and the country is witnessing around 10,000 new cases daily. Earlier, only 2-3 states contributed to a majority of cases in India. However, what is surprising is that states that were declared Coronavirus free or had a limited number of cases have started recording significant numbers on a daily basis. In India, Goa, Nagaland, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Meghalaya now have an increased number of cases than what it was last month. According to a report by the IE, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha and Assam have become new hubs for Coronavirus transmission.

The report highlighted that the infection has spread in such a way that now it is evenly spread across the country. The surge came after the government announced some relaxations in the nationwide lockdown which led to some deviation in Coronavirus growth trends.

Which states are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases?

The report said that Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir saw some unusually high numbers of new cases while Uttar Pradesh witnessed severity in cases in the last three days. Karnataka has entered in top 10 COVID-19 infected states in India. Assam and Tripura, on the other hand, saw a growth of over 10 per cent on a daily basis, the report said.

It underlined that these states and union territories have grown faster than the national average of 7.29 per cent. It is to note that this average is seven-day compound daily growth. Ever since the lockdown has been lifted, the national growth rate has declined. Now the question is why. The report underlined that the national average dipped on the back of slowing cases in the three cases- Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat. These three along with Madhya Pradesha and Uttar Pradesh collectively contributed to a lower national average of Coronavirus cases. However, dominance may not be there for long, the report added. Earlier these states contributed to 74 per cent of India’s Coronavirus cases but it has now come down to 68 per cent.