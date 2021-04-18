Covid-19 surge: Bihar imposes night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am

The state govt has also extended the closure of schools/colleges/coaching centres till May 15 from April 30 decided earlier.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the new curbs to break the chain of coronavirus in Bihar after an all-party meeting Saturday followed by an interaction with the district officials during the day.
The Bihar government on Sunday decided to impose night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am as part of new measures to check spread of the killer virus, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced in Patna.
A decision has also been taken to extend closure of schools/colleges/coaching centres till May 15 from April 30 decided earlier, he told reporters.