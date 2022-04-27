scorecardresearch

Covid-19 surge: At 1,367, Delhi records over 1,000 cases for sixth day in a row

Written by PTI
Covid surge in Delhi
Delhi reported 1,367 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.50 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.

It was the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 new cases in a day.

The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,78,458 and the death toll has reached 26,170, the bulletin stated.

A total of 30,346 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it said.

Delhi had reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent.

