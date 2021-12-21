Covid-19: Study finds intriguing trend in Delhi’s Omicron cases; Check details

Government data shows an uptick in the positivity rate, daily caseload additions, cumulative new cases, and bed occupancy.

A majority of Delhi residents who tested positive for the coronavirus’ Omicron variant have a travel history to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), The Indian Express reported.

The National Capital has, so far, recorded 24 Omicron cases. According to data shared by Indian Express sources for 22 cases, 19 were international travellers. Of these, 10 returned from the UAE, while four others had travel history to the UK, two to Tanzania, two to South Africa, one to Zimbabwe. Three of the 19 people caught the virus after coming in contact with those who returned from abroad.

Amid a steady increase in Covid-19 cases, especially of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Delhi government has announced that it would conduct genome sequencing of all fresh cases. The tests will be conducted at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, National Centre of Disease Control, and Lok Nayak Hospital. Sources told The Indian Express that these hospitals had conducted genome sequencing of 320 samples, of which 11% were Omicron, 49% Delta, and 40% ‘other’.

Delhi recorded 91 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.20%. Government data shows an uptick in the positivity rate, daily caseload additions, cumulative new cases, and bed occupancy.

According to the data, daily bed occupancy was 111 on December 1. On Monday, the figure stood at 197. The positivity rate has also jumped from 0.07% to 0.20%, while the cumulative fatality rate is at 1.74% and recovery rate at 98.23%.

The Delhi government said 30,000 Covid-19 beds were ready, with 100 beds per ward to be arranged on a two-week notice, as and when required — taking the National Capital’s total bed capacity to over 64,000. The government will also ready 6,800 ICU beds shortly.

It has also focussed on boosting manpower for Covid-19 management by giving special training to students, paramedics, and nurses. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed health officers to ensure that there was no shortage of equipment and medicines.