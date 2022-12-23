COVID-19: States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of Covid-dedicated facilities

A mock drill will be undertaken in all health facilities across the country on Tuesday for ensuring the operational readiness of the Covid-dedicated facilities, official sources told news agency PTI. The drill will be conducted with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources. According to the report, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will issue an advisory in this regard at a virtual meeting with health ministers from all states and UTs today, on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took stock of the Covid situation in the country and called a high-level meeting for reviewing the preparedness for it. The video meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and NITI Aayog CEO, among others. The PTI reported that the states have been asked to strengthen surveillance in accordance with the surveillance strategy already issued (health facility-based sentinel surveillance; pan-respiratory virus surveillance; community-based surveillance, sewage/wastewater surveillance).

Mandaviya also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in different states and urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated. The state authorities concerned have also been asked to ensure the ramping up of the testing infrastructure, encourage precautionary dose uptake and ensure adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in view of the upcoming festive season and the New Year, PTI reported.

The authorities have been instructed to pace up whole genome sequencing and ensure that a large number of samples are sent for the same.