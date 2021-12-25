Covid-19: States scramble to check Omicron spread, impose curbs — Everything to know

While the Centre has already issued instructions, the states have also strengthened vigil in districts reporting higher positivity rates to prevent the spread of Omicron.

Amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus’ Omicron variant, multiple states and Union Territories have announced strict curbs to check fresh infections. While the Centre has already issued instructions, highlighting initial signs of a surge, the states have also strengthened vigil in districts reporting higher Covid-19 positivity rates to prevent the spread of Omicron, said to be highly infectious and capable of frequent mutations.

The following are restrictions imposed in states/cities amid the Omicron alert:

MUMBAI

The Mumbai Police has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) from December 16 to December 31, covering Christmas and New Year’s Eve. It has banned large gatherings and parties, a common sight during this time.

It has directed venues to only allow up to 50% of capacity for any event, while programme organisers have to be fully vaccinated.

People also have to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Public transport can only ferry fully-vaccinated people, while all persons entering Maharashtra will either have to be fully vaccinated or carry a negative RT-PCR test no older than 72 hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also made it compulsory for all Mumbai residents arriving from Dubai to undergo seven-day home quarantine. International passengers from other parts of the state will not be allowed to take public transport.

DELHI

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has banned Christmas and New Year gatherings in the National Capital. However, it has allowed restaurants and bars to operate with 50% capacity. Wedding gatherings can have a maximum of 200 guests in attendance.

The authority has also directed district magistrates to identify potential Covid-19 superspreader areas and tighten enforcement to ensure people follow physical-distancing norms and wear masks.

The authorities will take concerted action, as prescribed by protocol — test, track, and treatment, prompt containment measures, and enforcement of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour — in these identified pockets.

BENGALURU

Like the rest of Karnataka, Bengaluru will also ring in the New Year amid fresh restrictions. The state government has capped fetes and festivities in clubs and restaurants at 50% capacity. However, there cannot be special events, while partygoers entering these locations will have to be fully vaccinated. The curbs will be in effect from December 30 to January 2.

UTTAR PRADESH

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered strict measures, including a state-wide night curfew from today, to check the spread of the Omicron variant. The night curfew will apply from 11 PM to 5 AM.

Earlier this week, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police issued a circular to announce the imposition of Section 144 in the city till December 31, keeping law-and-order situation in mind.

JAMMU & KASHMIR

The Centre has directed district authorities to boost testing and contact tracing for positive cases and closely trace the infection trajectory and establish micro-containment zones. All deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, standard operating procedures and protocols, and micro-containment zones.

GUJARAT

The western state has announced night curfew time in eight cities — Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, and Gandhinagar — from 11 PM to 5 AM.

MADHYA PRADESH

The state has announced night curfews from 11 PM to 5 AM.