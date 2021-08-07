Covid-19: State-wide night curfew imposed in Karnataka, check what’s allowed and what’s not

Surrounded by Kerala in the South and Maharashtra in the North, the state government has also decided to take special measures for the districts that share their border with the two worst Covid-19 affected states.

In view of the rising spread of Coronavirus in the state, the Karnataka government has announced a night curfew starting from 9 PM in the night to 5 AM in the morning. In another significant decision, the government has also decided to impose a weekend curfew in the state beginning from 9 PM on Friday and ending at 5 AM on Monday. For now, the government has said that the weekend curfew measure has been taken for a limited period between August 6 and August 15, the Indian Express reported. Both the decisions were taken by the newly appointed Chief Minister of the state Basavaraj Bommai on Friday when he was taking stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

In another related measure, the state capital police has extended the night curfew in Bengaluru till August 16. Additionally, the city police has also resorted to the use of Section 144 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code that prohibits the assembly of people at a public place. The measures taken by the capital police are aimed at containing the spread of Coronavirus especially during the run up to the Independence Day on August 15.

Surrounded by Kerala in the South and Maharashtra in the North, the state government has also decided to take special measures for the districts that share their border with the two worst Covid-19 affected states. According to the Indian Express report, the state government has imposed a complete weekend curfew in eight districts of the state namely- Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar.

Taking cognisance of the night curfew order in the state, the Bengaluru Namma Metro has also revised its scheduled timings and the last train from terminal stations will depart at 8 PM instead of earlier 9 PM till August 16.