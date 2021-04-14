Covid-19 spike: CM Kejriwal to discuss Delhi coronavirus situation with LG on Thursday as cases surge

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary and other senior officials on the coronavirus situation in Delhi at 12 noon.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the coronavirus situation in the city with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal during a meeting Thursday, the CM’s office said.

The city recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day surge here till date, and over 100 fatalities, according to data shared by the health department.

“In view of the spread of Covid-19 infection, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the situation with Lieutenant Governor at 11 am on Wednesday,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

As per the latest bulletin, 104 new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,540.

These new positive cases came out of record 1.08 akh tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said, adding, the positivity rate mounted to 15.92 per cent.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till the third wave of the pandemic — 8,593 cases — was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 18, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

The positivity rate mid-November last year had stood above 15 per cent.

Reeling under the fourth wave of COVID-19, the national capital on Tuesday had recorded 13,468 cases and 81 deaths due to the infection, giving it the dubious distinction of being the worst-affected city in the county.

On Tuesday, the positivity rate rose to 13.14 percent from 12.44 percent a day ago.