COVID-19: Special vaccination camp at Valsad in Gujarat for Maharashtra workers on September 17

A special mass vaccination drive is being organised on Friday in industrial and other establishments of Valsad district. (Representational image)

A special COVID-19 vaccination camp has been organised on Friday in neighbouring Valsad district of Gujarat for labourers travelling there for work from here in Maharashtra, Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal said on Thursday.

He said many people go to Valsad daily for work from villages located along the border in Palghar and are unable to spare time to get inoculated. A special mass vaccination drive is being organised on Friday in industrial and other establishments of Valsad district, he said.

Valsad’s collector is making arrangements for the vaccination of these workers, Gursal said.

He said a total of 14,38,599 people have been vaccinated so far in Palghar district and out of them, 3,48,896 have got both the jabs, while 10,89,703 people had received the first dose.

The collector also said that at various inoculation centres in Palghar, special counters have been set up for pregnant women, lactating mothers, as well as disabled and transgender people.