COVID-19: Six states account for 84.7% India’s overall caseload

Maharashtra continues to report a majority of Coronavirus cases among the Indian states.

Coronavirus in India: In India, the Coronavirus caseload is rising with more than 18,000 cases being recorded on a daily basis. On Sunday, the country witnessed more than 18,000 cases for the second consecutive day taking the total tally of India’s COVID-19 cases to 1,12,10,799, as per the date released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Infact, the active cases also registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day. Now, the active cases have been recorded at 1,84,523 accounting for 1.65 per cent of the total infections. Moreover, the data suggests that the recovery rate has also dropped to 96.95 per cent.

To be sure, the maximum number of new cases are recorded in six Indian states particularly. These include Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. According to the data, these six states collectively account for 84.71 per cent of the 18,711 that have been reported in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, UP, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, D&D & D&N, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to report a majority of Coronavirus cases among the Indian states. In the last 2 days, more than 10,000 cases have surfaced. On Saturday, the positivity rate rose above 11 per cent with the capital city Mumbai witnessing over 1,100 cases in a row. While there is a constant rise in the number of cases in Maharashtra, the COVID-19 situation in other regions of India have been better.

Maharashtra chief minister has hinted towards a possible lockdown in the state considering the current situation. Kerala, on the other, is witnessing more than 2,000 cases a day.