COVID-19 situation in Delhi shows ‘remarkable’ improvement: MHA

With a recovery rate of over 72 per cent and doubling rate of nearly 30 days, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has shown remarkable improvement in recent days, the Union Home Ministry said Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said over 6.79 lakh COVID-19 tests, translating into 35,780 tests per million population, have been carried out till July 8 and over 20,000 tests are being conducted every day.
“In spite of an increase in daily testing, the active cases in Delhi are under control,” she said. Srivastava said as on Thursday there were 23,452 active cases in Delhi.
