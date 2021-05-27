COVID-19: Sisodia inaugurates drive-in vaccination centre for 18+ group at Saket

A drive-in vaccination centre for beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years was inaugurated by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday, officials said.
A drive-in vaccination centre for beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years was inaugurated by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday, officials said. The centre, located in a parking lot of a plush mall, is being run by a leading private health facility, they said.
“Deputy CM Manish Sisodia opened a drive-in vaccination centre dedicated for the age group of 18-44 years. It is the first such facility, only for that particular age bracket,” a spokesperson of the Fortis Hospital said, adding, that it is located at Select City Walk mall.
On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated Delhi’s first drive-in vaccination centre inside the premises of another private facility in Dwarka, which will cater to all age groups. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi, in a vaccination bulletin issued online on Wednesday evening, had said, “For 18-44 age group, we were vaccinating over 80,000 people per day till a few days ago, but now it has been halted totally as we don’t have doses for this category of beneficiaries”.
Vaccination for the 18-44 years age group is now being done only at private hospitals, and a dose of vaccine is priced there between Rs 800 to Rs 1,350, which many in Delhi cannot afford, she had said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.