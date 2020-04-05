COVID-19: Seven more test positive in HP, total cases now 14

Updated: April 5, 2020 8:38:31 AM

Coronavirus: Four of the seven patients have already shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh.

Two of the 14 patients in Himachal Pradesh have already recovered.

Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: Seven people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14, a senior official said here. Two of them have already recovered, as many have died and 10 are active cases, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. Fifty-four samples were tested for the infection on Saturday, out of which seven came out as positive, he added.

Four of the seven patients have already shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, Dhiman said, adding that they are relatives of a 70-year-old woman who died due to COVID-19 in PGIMER Chandigarh on Thursday night.

A resident of Delhi, the woman and her six relatives, including her husband, were staying at a guest house in industrial town Baddi of Solan district since March 14. The other three patients were shifted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, Dhiman added.

