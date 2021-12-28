  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Seven more Omicron cases in Kerala takes tally to 64

Of the seven cases, four were detected in Pathanamthitta, two in Alappuzha and one in Thiruvananthapuram, the department said in a release.

Written By PTI
The Omicron tests were conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology. (File/Reuters)
With seven more people testing positive for Omicron in Kerala, the total number of infections by the new variant of COVID-19 in the state has reached 64, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

Of these, two persons had returned from the UAE and one each from Ireland, Qatar, Italy and Tanzania, while one person got infected via contact, it said.

The Omicron tests were conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology.

The state government, which had put in place night restrictions — between 10 PM to 5 AM — from December 30 to January 2, said that in view of the possible increase in spread of Omicron, theaters have been asked not to screen films after 10 PM.

