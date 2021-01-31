  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Serum Institute of India to launch second vaccine in June

January 31, 2021 5:30 AM

“Our partnership for a Covid-19 vaccine with Novavax has published excellent efficacy results. We have applied to start trials in India,” Poonawalla tweeted on Saturday.

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) will be launching its second Covid-19 vaccine in June 2021. Adar Poonawalla, CEO and ED, SII, said he hoped to launch the vaccine, to be called Covovax, by June 2021. After the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine, this will be the second vaccine from SII and a third vaccine for India. “Our partnership for a Covid-19 vaccine with Novavax has published excellent efficacy results. We have applied to start trials in India,” Poonawalla tweeted on Saturday.

SII has a tie-up with US-based biotech company Novavax Inc to manufacture one billion doses of the vaccine in 2021. Novavax Inc had on Friday announced that their vaccine had demonstrated 89.3% efficacy in UK Phase 3 trial. Novavax said this was the first vaccine to demonstrate clinical efficacy against both the UK and South African variants of the Covid-19 strain.

SII had tied up with Novavax in September 2020 for manufacturing the NVX-CoV2373 protein-based vaccine. The supply and licence agreement with Novavax is to manufacture and commercialise Novavax’s vaccine. SII has got exclusive rights for the vaccine in India and non-exclusive rights during the pandemic period in all countries excluding upper-middle/high-income countries. Poonawalla plans to start stockpiling the Covavax vaccine from April 2021 and make 50 million doses a month.

