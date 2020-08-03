Covid-19: Semi-urban areas could become the next hotspots

The share for semi-urban areas, meanwhile, is up at a little over 16%.

Till even a fortnight ago, four of every five infections were detected in India’s urban centres. However, that share is now down to below 70%, having fallen by 11%. They may still account for the majority of infections but the daily average growth, in these places, has reduced significantly.

The share for semi-urban areas, meanwhile, is up at a little over 16% (see graphic); their share has gone up from 10.1% to 16.1%. The rural centres, too, have seen an increase from 11.2% to 14.5%.

The increase in country’s daily average case counts was 3.5% on July 30 with urban centres clocking a lower 2.7%. In contrast, semi-urban and rural centres reported rises of 6.4% and 5.1%, up from 5% and 3.3% on July 13. If these trends hold, then by August 31, the share of urban centres in total infections would fall to 51%, with semi-urban and rural areas accounting for the rest.

India does not classify districts as rural or urban. Any district with more than a 30% urban population-share has been classifed ‘urban’ in keeping with the average urban-rural share for the country – and one that has between 20-30% urban population as ‘semi-urban’. The rest are ‘rural’.