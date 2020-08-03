Covid-19: Semi-urban areas could become the next hotspots

Till even a fortnight ago, four of every five infections were detected in India’s urban centres. However, that share is now down to below 70%, having fallen by 11%. They may still account for the majority of infections but the daily average growth, in these places, has reduced significantly.
The share for semi-urban areas, meanwhile, is up at a little over 16% (see graphic); their share has gone up from 10.1% to 16.1%. The rural centres, too, have seen an increase from 11.2% to 14.5%.
The increase in country’s daily average case counts was 3.5% on July 30 with urban centres clocking a lower 2.7%. In contrast, semi-urban and rural centres reported rises of 6.4% and 5.1%, up from 5% and 3.3% on July 13. If these trends hold, then by August 31, the share of urban centres in total infections would fall to 51%, with semi-urban and rural areas accounting for the rest.
India does not classify districts as rural or urban. Any district with more than a 30% urban population-share has been classifed ‘urban’ in keeping with the average urban-rural share for the country – and one that has between 20-30% urban population as ‘semi-urban’. The rest are ‘rural’.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.