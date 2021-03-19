Covid-19 second wave: Maharashtra issues fresh measures; private offices, theatres to operate at 50% capacity

The order also said that no one should be allowed entry without proper wearing of masks.

In the wake of rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has issued fresh measures to control the spread of the highly infectious disease. The state government said that the new measures will be in place till March 31, 2021. According to the new order, all private offices, theatres, and auditoriums will have to operate at a maximum capacity of 50 per cent. The order also said that no one should be allowed entry without proper wearing of masks. Health and essential services offices have been exempted from the new rule. Officials said that people have been warned of heavy penalties if they are found to be violating the order.

“All private offices except related to health and other essential services to function at 50 per cent capacity,” the order reads.

“No one should be allowed entry without masks, temperature measuring devices to be used to ensure that people having fever must not get entry, adequate hand sanitizers to be kept at various convenient locations,” the order reads.

The government said that concerned establishments should ensure the presence of enough manpower to enforce the proper wearing of mask as well as to make sure that visitors follow all norms of social distancing.

Govt of Maharashtra issues fresh measures applicable till 31st March 2021, in the wake of rise in #COVID19 cases here. All drama theatres & auditoriums to operate on 50% capacity, no entry to be allowed without proper wearing of masks. All pvt offices to function at 50% capacity pic.twitter.com/HW73jiOjgg — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021



More details awaited.