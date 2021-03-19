  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 second wave: Maharashtra issues fresh measures; private offices, theatres to operate at 50% capacity

By: |
Updated: Mar 19, 2021 4:24 PM

According to the new order, all private offices, theatres, and auditoriums will have to operate at a maximum capacity of 50 per cent.

covid19 second waveThe order also said that no one should be allowed entry without proper wearing of masks.

In the wake of rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has issued fresh measures to control the spread of the highly infectious disease. The state government said that the new measures will be in place till March 31, 2021. According to the new order, all private offices, theatres, and auditoriums will have to operate at a maximum capacity of 50 per cent. The order also said that no one should be allowed entry without proper wearing of masks. Health and essential services offices have been exempted from the new rule. Officials said that people have been warned of heavy penalties if they are found to be violating the order.

“All private offices except related to health and other essential services to function at 50 per cent capacity,” the order reads.

Related News

“No one should be allowed entry without masks, temperature measuring devices to be used to ensure that people having fever must not get entry, adequate hand sanitizers to be kept at various convenient locations,” the order reads.

The government said that concerned establishments should ensure the presence of enough manpower to enforce the proper wearing of mask as well as to make sure that visitors follow all norms of social distancing.


More details awaited.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 second wave Maharashtra issues fresh measures private offices theatres to operate at 50% capacity
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi: Revised vaccination timings from March 22 onwards, man manpower to be deployed, says govt
2Will try to supply more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to UK later: Serum Institute
3Coronavirus update: Vaccination alone will not end Covid-19 pandemic, says Lancet study