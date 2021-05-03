COVID-19 second wave: Lockdown in Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Goa & many other states; details

Many states across India are reimposing restrictions and night curfews to contain the spread of covid infection.

COVID-19 second wave lockdown in India: In the coming weeks, going out won’t be easy for the public! As the entire nation is in distress with surge in novel coronavirus cases under the massive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states across India are reimposing restrictions and night curfews to contain the spread of covid infection. Some of the populous states such as the states of Maharashtra, Karnakata, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal which are reporting a rapid increase in Covid cases, have already implemented or extended the lockdown. Following is the list of major states and their lockdown details:

Delhi: As Delhi continues to witness surge in covid cases, CM Arvind Kejriwal, on May 1, announced on his Twitter handle that lockdown in the national capital has been extended by one week.

West Bengal: The state government announced a partial shutdown on Friday, an IE report said. During the lockdown, malls, eateries, as well as other non-essential establishments, will remain shut. Every day, markets will remain open from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM and from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Besides, the government has banned all social, cultural, academic and entertainment gatherings. Grocery shops and pharmacies are exempted.

Gujarat: In 29 cities of the state, a night curfew is in place from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM. During curfew hours, a patient and an attendant can travel. Besides those carrying train, bus, or plane tickets can move as well. All commercial establishments will be closed till May 5 except shops selling essentials and provisions and restaurants giving takeaways. Industrial units, banking and finance establishments as well as construction activities have been allowed with an attendance of 50%. Also, entry is banned in places of worship.

Karnataka: The state has imposed a two-week full lockdown from 9:00 PM on April 27 to 6:00 AM on May 12. People can venture out for essential items between 6:00 AM and 10:00 AM. During the lockdown, all inter-state and intra-state bus services, as well as metro services, will remain shut. Those with flight or train tickets can travel. The state has allowed movement of goods. Eateries are allowed to provide take-aways. Units in the construction, manufacturing and garment sectors can function at 50% capacity.

Odisha: With a surge in covid cases, the state imposed a night curfew on April 15 across 30 districts. Soon after, the government also announced a weekend shutdown. The state has allowed government offices to function with 50% capacity and it asked private offices to work with minimum manpower.

Uttarakhand: Curfew is imposed in the districts of Haridwar, Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital till May 3. Shops selling vegetables, grocery and meat will be open till 4:00 PM. Home deliveries are allowed from eateries, however, public transport is stopped. Construction will continue in the public interest. No restrictions have been announced on industrial activities. Vehicles which are carrying goods and are involved in essential services have been exempted. Medical stores, petrol pumps, LPG supply will remain open.

Jammu and Kashmir: The curfew has been extended till 7:00 AM on May 6 in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and Jammu. Besides essential services, restaurants in hotels can service in-house guests. All shopping complexes, schools, markets, gyms, parks to remain close. Vegetables and grocery shops are allowed to remain open. The UT administration, on Saturday, extended the curfew to four more districts other than the 11 districts, which were already under curfew.

Goa: On Sunday, the state extended its Covid-related restrictions till May 10. The restrictions will be imposed in the state from 6:00 AM on May 3 till 7:00 AM on May 10, according to various news reports. Essential services will be permitted but bars, casinos, sports complexes, river cruises, colleges, schools, gyms and weekly markets will be closed.