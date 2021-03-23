Covid-19 second wave: Home Ministry issues new guidelines for control of infections; asks states to ramp up tests

MHA issues order with guidelines for effective control of #COVIDー19 which will be effective from April 1, 2021. (PTI Image)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued orders with guideless to control the spread of Covid-19 infections. The guidelines that will be effective starting April 1st and will continue till the end of the month mandates the State/UT Govts to strictly enforce the Test- Track-Treat protocol in all parts of the country.

According to the new SOPs by MHA, all states and UTS need to increase RT-PCR tests to reach a prescribed level of 70 per cent or more. Further, the positive cases need to be isolated at the earliest and provided treatment and contact tracing carried out to find more undetected cases quarantine the. The district authorities need to demarcate containment zones at mucro level and the list of these areas should be enlisted in the website of the respective District Collectors in a state or UT. The authorities need to ensure strict perimeter control, intensive house-to-house surveillance at the containment zones. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will also share the list of containment zones on a regular basis.

States or UTs can impose local curbs depending on the conditions of the place to restrict the spread of the infection but the Centre will not impose any restrictions on Inter-State and intra-state movement of a person or goods. All kinds of activities from the movement of passenger trains to the opening up of gyms, schools, restaurants is permitted outside Containment zones.

The ministry also asked the state and UT government authorities to take necessary measures to promote Covid appropriate behaviour in public places like wearing face masks, hand hygiene and maintaining social distance. The authorities can also impose fines on a person non adhering to the rules at its discretion.