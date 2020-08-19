Covid-19: Second sero survey in Delhi shows 28% have antibodies, central district has most prevalence

The first round of Delhi serological survey which was released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had found the presence of antibodies among 22.86 percent of the people surveyed.

The second round of serological survey in the national capital has found COVID-19 antibodies among 28.35 percent of people who were part of the sample survey, according to a report by The Indian Express. The survey which was undertaken in the first week of August collected more than 15,000 blood samples from different parts of the city to gauge the spread of the lethal disease in Delhi. A senior official from the health department on the condition of anonymity told The Indian Express that the highest prevalence of COVID-19 has been found in the central district of the city in comparison to all the eleven districts of the city. The Indian Express was also told that the 18 labs where the samples were processed reported their findings and compiled reports have been submitted to the Principal Health Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt.

The first round of Delhi serological survey which was released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had found the presence of antibodies among 22.86 percent of the people surveyed. However, the sample size of the first round was bigger than that of the second round as around 21,387 samples had been collected in the first round in comparison to 15,000 samples for the second round. Soon after the results of the first sero survey were submitted, the AAP government had decided to conduct a sero survey in the first week of every month to determine the spread of the disease in the national capital. With the conclusion of the second round of sero survey in the city, the work has already been started for the third round of sero survey to be undertaken in the first week of September. A crucial meet to determine the sample size of the 3rd round of sero survey will also be convened on Thursday, The Indian Express was told.

In a serological survey, health officials collect the blood from randomly chosen people of different age groups and areas to test whether the blood has developed antibodies against the disease. The presence of the antibodies indicates that the person had been exposed to the virus.