Covid-19: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Pune till month-end; night curfew returns after cases rise

Weeks after educational institutions were allowed to open completely in the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to close all schools and colleges in Pune back again due to the sudden rise in the number of cases in recent days. Pune Divisional Commissioner today in a press conference announced that the schools and education institutions will remain shut till the end of February to rein in the spread of Coronavirus infection, news agency ANI reported.

In addition to announcing the closure of schools and colleges which are believed to be super-spreaders institutions, the Pune authorities have also imposed night curfew in the city. As per the announcement, all public movement in the city will be banned starting from 11 PM in the night and will only be resumed after 7 AM the next day. The authorities also said that the new restrictions will come into force in the city from Monday onwards.

The decision to shut educational institutions again is significant as educational institutions were allowed to resume classes after a hiatus of more than 10 months due to the Coronavirus pandemic across the country. The decision could further pose problems for teachers and students as various education boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have already announced the schedule of board exams for class 10th and class 12th for the ongoing session. With about three months time left for the board exams, the students and teachers will have to race against time as and when the schools are re-allowed to open.

The state government is planning to impose night curfew restrictions in other cities and districts of the state as well. Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar earlier today said that a meeting under the chairmanship of CM Uddhav Thackeray will soon be organised which will take the final call on the imposition of night curfew restrictions. The state has received more than 6,000 cases for the last two consecutive days raising fears of the large-scale spread of infection and fatality.