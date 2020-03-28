Covid-19 scare: Senior citizens, diabetes patients can get 3-month medicines without visiting wellnes centre

The government has assured that all the staff under CGHS are aware of the new guidelines.

Coronavirus update: In the view of the Coronavirus outbreak and a nationwide lockdown following it, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that some persons can get three months at a time. The medicines will be granted by an authorized representative, a notice of the ministry said. It also said that in order to take medicines, beneficiaries (if fall under a certain category) need not visit the wellness centres. Below mentioned are some categories where beneficiaries do not have to collect medicines for themselves but can send someone else on their behalf.

Special circumstances for beneficiaries

Senior citizen: Anyone whose age is or above 60 years does not have to visit a wellness centre.

A person who is going under any kind of immuno-suppressant treatments. These treatments include organ transplant or chemotherapy among others.

Anyone whose cardiac status is decompensated or has uncontrolled diabetes.

Apart from these, if a beneficiary has any other illness that restricts him or her from leaving the house.

The government has assured that all the staff under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) are aware of the new guidelines. Till now beneficiaries have to be present to collect medicines. Till April 30, 2020 this year, they need not go to the Wellness Centre. The ministry also conveyed that the medicines will be issued or indented with a prescription by CGHS medical officers or specialists irrespective of non-availability certificate from CGHS. The steps are taken on the back of an increasing number of positive coronavirus cases in India. “In view of Coronavirus disease, all efforts are made by the government to contain its impact by instituting measures at community as well as individual level,” said Dr Sanjay Jain, Directorate General of CGHS.

Meanwhile in India, the number of COVID-19 positive cases have crossed 850 with a death toll of 20. According to the government data, active Coronavirus cases in India are 775.