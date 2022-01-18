COVID-19 scare: Physical exercise is a way to attain good health and overall well-being

The advantages of exercise and physical activity have been proven across the lifetime. We should keep moving and most of our body’s systems function effectively when we are constantly physically active.

By IAS officer (Dr.) Heera Lal and Robin Singh

The COVID-19 pandemic implies that many of us are home bound and resting more than we typically do. It’s difficult for a lot of us to do the kind of physical exercise we usually do. It’s even tougher for people who do not generally do physical exercise. But it’s extremely significant for people of all age groups and capacities to be as active as possible. Even the World Health Organization’s (WHO) ‘Be Active campaign’ intends to help you do just that – and to have some enjoyment at the same time.

Why should we concentrate on physical fitness amidst what in many circumstances has gone into survival mode? Regular physical exercise benefits both the mind and body. The advantages of exercise and physical activity have been proven across the lifetime. We should keep moving and most of our body’s systems function effectively when we are constantly physically active.

Strength-training has been demonstrated to lessen signs of anxiety for people with and without anxiety syndrome.

For kids and youngsters, mild-to-active physical exercise during the day are correlated with altitudes in self-esteem, better concentration, declines in depressive disorders, and betterment in sleep.

For adults and elderly individuals coping with prolonged medical conditions, regular walks are recommended. The advantages of strength training may be even higher in older adults to enhance quality of life and effectively functioning.

The strong recommendation is to identify physical exercises that you enjoy and communicate your experiences with others. Also, there is a testimony to imply that exercise can be effective to mood even if the act of doing it is not as pleasurable.

We are already dealing with added stress associated with the growth of the COVID-19 pandemic and its possibility to frighten the health of ourselves. It is highly advisable to consider using physical exercise and activity as a strategy to retain well-being during this worrying period.

Although various factors feel outside of our control now, we do have the power to be productive and to build physical exercise into our everyday life. We may even glance back on this challenging time as the changing point when we realized new means to develop our emotional strength and our physical resilience.

Physical training strengthens muscle and bone strength, improves balance, fitness, and flexibility. It’s good for our mental health as well – lowering the risk of depression, cognitive deterioration and delay the onset of dementia – and enhancing overall well-being.

Staying at home for a long span of time can cause a substantial challenge for remaining physically active. Inactive behavior and negligible levels of physical exercise can have adverse effects on the well-being, health, and quality of life of people. Even self-isolation can also trigger further stress and challenge the psychological health of individuals. Physical exercise and relaxation practices can be beneficial means to help us remain relaxed and may continue to safeguard our health during this time. In fact, physical inactivity is correlated with an elevated risk for critical COVID-19 consequences. Moreover, we are confronting the certainty that the virus is not going away any time soon.

The columnist is IAS officer (Dr.) Heera Lal, Additional Mission Director – UP National Health Mission and Robin Singh , Founder, Team_Fighersspeed. Views expressed are their own.