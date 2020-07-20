Rs 500 fine for not wearing face mask: Ghaziabad DM

By: |
Published: July 20, 2020 8:41 PM

All in-charges of police stations and administrative officers have been instructed to constitute special teams and take stringent action against COVID-19 protocol violators.

The DM warned that the administration will not spare anyone found flouting the norms.

The Ghaziabad district administration on Monday decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 on violators if they do not wear face masks while going outside. All in-charges of police stations and administrative officers have been instructed to constitute special teams and take stringent action against COVID-19 protocol violators, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

Besides, police have issued challans to 1,763 errant drivers and seized 20 vehicles. Pecuniary fine of Rs 86,700 have been recovered from the vehicle owners. The DM warned that the administration will not spare anyone found flouting the norms.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Rs 500 fine for not wearing face mask Ghaziabad DM
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sikkim to remain under complete lockdown from July 21 to 27
2COVID-19 vaccine: Covaxin trial to begin at AIIMS; Dr Randeep Guleria doesn’t rule out community transmission
3West Bengal announces 2-day lockdown every week; COVID community transmission recorded in a few areas