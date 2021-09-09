Covid-19: Researchers develop vaccine from plants, bacteria that won’t need refrigerated storage

One vaccine candidate has been developed from the plant virus named cowpea mosaic virus while the other has been developed from the bacterial virus called Q beta.

Even as Covid-19 vaccines have been made accessible to a large section of the Indian population, there remain a number of logistical issues which hinder their seamless supplies including the need to store vaccines in a refrigerator. In an attempt to make storage of vaccines easier, a group of nano engineers have developed Covid-19 vaccines from plants and bacteria which do not require refrigerated storage conditions, the Indian Express reported. The vaccines which have been developed by the researchers at the University of California, San Diego said that the vaccines are in their early phase of development and more work needs to be done before the launch of the vaccine on humans.

So far, the vaccine candidate has been tested successfully on mice who were administered with the vaccine shot and developed a high amount of neutralising antibodies. As per the research published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, two such vaccines have been developed including one developed from the plant virus and the other developed from the bacterial virus. One vaccine candidate has been developed from the plant virus named cowpea mosaic virus while the other has been developed from the bacterial virus called Q beta.

The researchers used cowpea plants and E coli bacteria to produce innumerable copies of the plant virus in ball-shaped nanoparticles. After developing the plant virus, the researchers appended a small portion of the SARS-CoV-2 protein to the surface of the virus. If the researchers succeed in generating adequate antibodies during the human trials along with maintaining the safety standards of the vaccine then a major logistical challenge of storing vaccines in extremely low temperature will be solved effectively. The development will ensure the availability of vaccines not only in the poorest and least developed nations around the world but also make vaccines accessible for people living in the hinterlands